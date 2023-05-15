Headlines

May 15, 2023

Commentary: College going is changing; We need better data
Inside Higher Ed

As demand for short-term credentials rises, we need better, more systematic data on the return on investment, Joe May and Mark Schneider write.

Montgomery College awarded $7.5M from NIST
Montgomery Community Media

The Maryland college received a five-year cooperative agreement award from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to provide up to 250 student placements annually at its labs in Gaithersburg.

Commentary: STEM must meet people where they are
Science

In the skilled technical workforce, there are 20 million people without a bachelor’s degree who contribute.

