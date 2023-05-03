Symmetry Magazine
Physicists advocate for getting community college students involved in research.
EdNC
Listening well and reacting quickly is key to developing productive partnerships with business and industry that benefit students and communities, writes Laura Leatherwood, president of Blue Ridge Community College in North Carolina.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Community College of Philadelphia and Montgomery County Community College are adapting to provide programs that prepare students for jobs in an evolving economy — at an affordable price.
Economic Policy Institute blog
The first blog post of a three-part series that will analyze the short- and long-run trends in job opportunities and school enrollment for young workers, defined as workers ages 16 to 24 years old.