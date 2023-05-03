Headlines

May 3, 2023

Encouraging a new community
Symmetry Magazine

Physicists advocate for getting community college students involved in research.

Commentary: Workforce really is the name of the game. Let’s talk about how we should play it
EdNC

Listening well and reacting quickly is key to developing productive partnerships with business and industry that benefit students and communities, writes Laura Leatherwood, president of Blue Ridge Community College in North Carolina.

Philly-area community colleges rebound after pandemic
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Community College of Philadelphia and Montgomery County Community College are adapting to provide programs that prepare students for jobs in an evolving economy — at an affordable price.

Commentary: Class of 2023: Young adults are graduating into a strong labor market
Economic Policy Institute blog

The first blog post of a three-part series that will analyze the short- and long-run trends in job opportunities and school enrollment for young workers, defined as workers ages 16 to 24 years old.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.