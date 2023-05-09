The Oregon college will become the first higher education institution within the traditional homelands of the Chinook Indian Nation to grant free tuition to tribal members.
Starting this summer, there will be additional free summer job training courses available for Maui residents through the Good Jobs Hawaii initiative.
The Senate’s plan would allocate $55 million to support free community college for all residents by fall 2024 and proposes in-state tuition for all state residents, regardless of immigration status.
Since institutions like Trenholm State Community College began offering the commercial driver’s training required to obtain a commercial driver’s license, Alabama community colleges have trained more than 10,000 truck drivers for the state.
Corrections officers who need college credits are now eligible to attend Mott Community College for free due to a new state-funded grant program. The Michigan Department of Corrections requires corrections officers earn 15 college credits by their second year of employment.