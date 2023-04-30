North Carolina legislators are considering a bill that would prohibit the state’s public universities and community colleges from asking applicants for employment or academic admission about their views on matters of “contemporary political debate or social action.”
Without more funding, the president of the Connecticut System of Colleges and Universities projects that community college students will be hit with 10% tuition increases over two years, while their university counterparts would face a 5% hike in 2024-25. All while programming is severely cut back.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors hopes to stem the decline by creating a new community college pilot program that would sever its five-decade connection with the University of Wisconsin System and, instead, tie the campus to the 16-school Wisconsin Technical College System.
We do what four year colleges don’t usually do, and which some can’t, and which in almost every case are much more expensive. And we do it with less money, writes Quintin Bullock, president of the Community College of Allegheny County.
I quickly learned that my classmates at Dutchess Community College were there for various reasons: to save money before transferring, to balance work and family obligations more easily as commuter students, or to earn an associate’s degree. But everyone was there by their own choice, and they all wanted to work hard.