By Daily Staff April 25, 2023    Print

The hidden costs of transferring to a four-year college
WGBH

Some highly selective four-year colleges have policies that allow them to determine which credits count after a student enrolls. But others, like the University of Chicago, reject all credits from two-year institutions. It’s a practice that costs students thousands of dollars per credit and prevents them from graduating on time, with less debt, while colleges profit off of their enrollment.

A 4.0 student beat all the odds. But he can’t afford a UC campus.
Los Angeles Times

High school senior Jonathan Cornejo, who has earned 4.0 GPA while serving as student body president and yearbook editor in chief, plans to go to a community college. Even with a substantial financial aid offer by his dream college UC San Diego, he can’t afford to attend the University of California — and he’s not alone.

Community college students, leaders rally in Harrisburg
Indiana Gazette

“Pennsylvania is facing crisis-level workforce shortages, as more nurses are needed to care for patients, more educators are needed in our schools, and more public safety professionals are needed in our communities,” said Tuesday Stanley, president of Westmoreland County Community College and chair of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.

North Carolina Community College head aims to fight poverty
Associated Press

The incoming president of North Carolina’s community college system says he wants to help advance people toward economic success through postsecondary education that will also meet the needs of employers who need high-skilled labor.

State’s colleges weigh rise of AI in education
Laramie Boomerang

When OpenAI’s ChatGPT burst into public view last fall, it sent ripples through higher education in Wyoming. The state’s community colleges and the University of Wyoming quickly had to reckon with a technology that could write essays and answer assignments.

California is offering free immigration legal services for community college students
EdSource

The services have seen a big spike in appointments since last summer when the program launched a website called Find Your Ally, where students can easily schedule a legal consultation from any community college campus.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.