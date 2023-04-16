Headlines

Gov. Evers tours Northwood Technical College’s Mobile Welding Lab
Dryden Wire

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Amy Pechacek, secretary-designee of the Department of Workforce Development, recently visited Northwood Technical College’s New Richmond campus.

Disaster recovery center for Covington opens at Dyersburg State Community College
Local Memphis

On Sunday, a site dedicated to help Covington, Tennessee, residents who were affected by tornadoes and storms opened at Dyersburg State Community College.

Oregon college drops contract with prisons, seeks Pell funding
The Observer

The Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education has voted not to renew a contract the college held with the Oregon Department of Corrections. It now will seek to apply to be eligible for Pell for Prisons grants for inmates to provide for-credit courses that are more in line with what the college provides.

Universities, community colleges face bleak funding picture in Salem
Oregon Live

Higher education advocates came into the 2023 legislative session with momentum, but at the halfway point of the session, any hopes of lofty new investments have been tempered by lean budget models and other spending priorities in Salem.

Pima Community College adds more aviation mechanics and technicians to the workforce
KOLD

The program is the only maintenance and repair training facility in the Southwest that specializes in large commercial jets.

