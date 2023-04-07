Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff April 7, 2023    Print

Columbus Promise hosts local students at Columbus State Community College
NBC4

In its first year, the Columbus Promise program paid for more than 700 students to attend their first year of college at Columbus State Community College (Ohio). Coordinators said they are on pace to enroll the same amount, if not more students, this year.

Bilingual outreach specialists share college, career goals
Newport News Times

Oregon Coast Community College has hired two bilingual outreach specialists to connect the Spanish-speaking community with education and career resources in Lincoln County.

Opinion: Stigma surrounding community college sets everybody back
The Portland Press Herald

With initiatives like the Maine Free College grant in the Maine Community College System, states are finally understanding the need for providing alternatives to students who still want to learn but are denied the privilege because of high costs.

Opinion: Use your community college as a gateway to a better life
Rome Sentinel

The culture of going to college as a step to a better life needs to be embraced by those who guide youth – from community groups to agencies to our schools, says a Mohawk Valley Community College (New York) trustee.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.