In its first year, the Columbus Promise program paid for more than 700 students to attend their first year of college at Columbus State Community College (Ohio). Coordinators said they are on pace to enroll the same amount, if not more students, this year.
Oregon Coast Community College has hired two bilingual outreach specialists to connect the Spanish-speaking community with education and career resources in Lincoln County.
With initiatives like the Maine Free College grant in the Maine Community College System, states are finally understanding the need for providing alternatives to students who still want to learn but are denied the privilege because of high costs.
The culture of going to college as a step to a better life needs to be embraced by those who guide youth – from community groups to agencies to our schools, says a Mohawk Valley Community College (New York) trustee.