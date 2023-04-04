Headlines

CREATE program brings research opportunities to community college students
University of Texas at Austin

Chemists Sean Roberts and Shawn Amorde collaborate to help prepare students for later scientific careers.

Technical job openings could be filled by young people, First Lady Jill Biden says
Teen Vogue

It’s not a panacea, but the first lady’s work on career-connected learning illustrates one way the White House is working to connect Biden administration policy to young people’s lives, going deeper than click-baity TikToks with the president, high-profile celebrities and influencers.

Eversource Energy expands ‘pipeline for talent’ to Housatonic Community College
NewsTimes

The company has added a 13-week certification program for utility line workers at Connecticut’s Housatonic Community College. The first class of 15 workers to take part in the program started training in early March.

He dreamed of playing college baseball. At 56, he left his job to do it.
Washington Post

During his first baseball practice with Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County Community College Mustangs, Jim Fullan, 56, struck out on three pitches. He nearly quit the team.

