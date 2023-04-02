Headlines

Commentary: It’s time for California education to meet reality
Lompoc Record

California’s Master Plan is now older than 85% of all Californians and predates not just cell phones and the internet, but also three-point seatbelts, the Super Bowl, 911 emergency operators and the Rolling Stones.

Boston expands tuition-free community college program to all residents
WBUR

Starting this fall, any city resident will be eligible to pursue an associate’s degree or certificate at one of six partnering local institutions without paying to attend.

Oregon bill would make pay rates equal for part-time and full-time public college faculty
Oregon Public Radio

If passed, the bill would ensure part-time faculty at Oregon’s public colleges and universities are paid the same hourly rate as full-time faculty with similar levels of experience and expertise. But some college officials note they are facing significant budget cuts.

CCAC cutting some engineering programs
WTAE

Community College of Allegheny County says the programs are no longer in demand. New programs will include additive manufacturing, building automation systems and mechatronics.

Northampton Community College students get a hands-on opportunity to craft their own gin
Pocono Record

Students got the chance to add their own botanicals, flavors and other ingredients to mason jars to create their special concoctions for gin.

