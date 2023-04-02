California’s Master Plan is now older than 85% of all Californians and predates not just cell phones and the internet, but also three-point seatbelts, the Super Bowl, 911 emergency operators and the Rolling Stones.
Starting this fall, any city resident will be eligible to pursue an associate’s degree or certificate at one of six partnering local institutions without paying to attend.
If passed, the bill would ensure part-time faculty at Oregon’s public colleges and universities are paid the same hourly rate as full-time faculty with similar levels of experience and expertise. But some college officials note they are facing significant budget cuts.
Community College of Allegheny County says the programs are no longer in demand. New programs will include additive manufacturing, building automation systems and mechatronics.
Students got the chance to add their own botanicals, flavors and other ingredients to mason jars to create their special concoctions for gin.