Reporter’s notebook

Using Perkins for CTE teachers

The U.S. Education Department has released guidance on using federal Perkins grants to help strengthen the pipeline for career and technical education (CTE) teachers and other educators. There’s a section on community colleges that outlines how they can tap this funding to recruit and retain CTE teachers, connect with baccalaureate programs to develop a degree pathway for aspiring teachers and address shortages of CTE teachers in secondary schools via dual-enrollment efforts.

House hearings this week

On Thursday, the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, HHS and Education holds a Public Witness Day hearing. Among the scheduled speakers is Yolanda Wilson, who in January became the new president of the College of Southern Maryland.

Also on Thursday, the House Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing on the implications of the president’s student loan policies.

DOL grant program focuses on youth, young adults

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has announced $15 million in grant funding to support programs that help youth and young adults – especially those in rural areas, people of color and people with disabilities – to overcome challenge to educational and workforce success through training and career guidance.

The Workforce Pathways For Youth (WYP) grants will support connections between out-of-school time organizations and state and local workforce partners to deliver career-focused programs to equip teens and young adults with the skills they need to succeed in college or in the workforce. The WPY program expands job training and workforce activities for youth, including soft-skill development, career exploration, job readiness and certification, summer jobs, year-round job opportunities and apprenticeships in out-of-school time organizations nationwide.

Institutions of higher education are not eligible to apply for this funding opportunity, but they often partner with non-profit organizations that are eligible to apply.

The department will award $15 million in eight grants ranging up to $2 million each. The grants will support organizations that offer:

Career exploration services

Work readiness

Career counseling

On the job experience, including internships, seasonal and year-round employment, pre-apprenticeships and registered apprenticeships

Youth placement services for employment, education or training

DOL said the grants align with the Biden administration’s effort to create opportunities and connect people to good jobs. It is also part of the department’s Youth Employment Works Strategy announced this month to expand access to programs that prepare all young people for good careers.