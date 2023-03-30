mLive
Students planning to attend college this fall can participate in a free college prep program at Muskegon Community College this summer and earn $400 cash and three credits towards their degree.
EdSource
Responding to pressure to simplify the transfer process, the University of California is proposing a new pathway that would guarantee admission to California community college students who meet certain criteria. But UC’s idea, unveiled Tuesday at a state Assembly hearing, already faces criticism from lawmakers and college access advocates who fear the proposal will only make transferring more confusing for students.