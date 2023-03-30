Headlines

Michigan college offering $400 cash, credits to students who take free summer college prep program
mLive

Students planning to attend college this fall can participate in a free college prep program at Muskegon Community College this summer and earn $400 cash and three credits towards their degree.

UC’s new plan to simplify transferring could have opposite impact, critics say
EdSource

Responding to pressure to simplify the transfer process, the University of California is proposing a new pathway that would guarantee admission to California community college students who meet certain criteria. But UC’s idea, unveiled Tuesday at a state Assembly hearing, already faces criticism from lawmakers and college access advocates who fear the proposal will only make transferring more confusing for students.

