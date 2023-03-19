Enrollment in Maine’s community colleges is up 12% since the state created a free tuition program, but student housing is falling short of demand at many campuses.
About 20 very low-rent apartments for college students and 50 low-rent ones will soon become available near Portland Community College’s Southeast Portland Campus.
New Jersey community college leaders, with the state’s 10 Centers of Workforce Innovation, part of the New Jersey Pathways to Career Opportunities initiative, gathered last week, to review, highlight and celebrate milestones achieved during the initiative’s first year.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker brought his community college tour to Chicago Friday to continue promoting proposed higher education investments.
The Oregon college will no longer offer criminal justice and computer science at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. LBCC officials also said that there will also be a 6% increase in tuition starting in the next school year.
Sonya Christian began her career in education as an international student turned part-time California community college instructor who taught at three sites when she had no car. She took the transit bus, RTD, from Los Angeles to Glendora at Citrus College, to El Camino College in Torrance and L.A. Harbor College in the South Bay.
With area business and industry representatives in the room, Nash County Public Schools and Nash Community College explained how they plan to better prepare recent graduates for work after high school through the new Work in Nash, or WIN, Academy.
Providing a pipeline of workers for the Intel chip plant coming to Licking County is a primary focus of Central Ohio Technical College at all its campuses.