By Daily Staff March 19, 2023    Print

As enrollment grows, Maine community colleges look at options for housing students
Portland Press-Herald

Enrollment in Maine’s community colleges is up 12% since the state created a free tuition program, but student housing is falling short of demand at many campuses.

Highly affordable apartments for college students to open near Oregon community college
Oregon Live

About 20 very low-rent apartments for college students and 50 low-rent ones will soon become available near Portland Community College’s Southeast Portland Campus.

New Jersey community college leaders gather for NJ Pathways year-two kickoff
ROI-NJ

New Jersey community college leaders, with the state’s 10 Centers of Workforce Innovation, part of the New Jersey Pathways to Career Opportunities initiative, gathered last week, to review, highlight and celebrate milestones achieved during the initiative’s first year.

Gov. Pritzker continues community college tour with Chicago stop to promote proposed budget
WGN-TV

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker brought his community college tour to Chicago Friday to continue promoting proposed higher education investments.

Linn-Benton Community College to increase tuition and remove programs
KEZI

The Oregon college will no longer offer criminal justice and computer science at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. LBCC officials also said that there will also be a 6% increase in tuition starting in the next school year.

Christian excited to begin new role as chancellor of California Community Colleges
Bakersfield.com

Sonya Christian began her career in education as an international student turned part-time California community college instructor who taught at three sites when she had no car. She took the transit bus, RTD, from Los Angeles to Glendora at Citrus College, to El Camino College in Torrance and L.A. Harbor College in the South Bay.

Partnership targets workforce development
Rocky Mount Telegram

With area business and industry representatives in the room, Nash County Public Schools and Nash Community College explained how they plan to better prepare recent graduates for work after high school through the new Work in Nash, or WIN, Academy.

COTC gearing up to provide Intel workers
Coshocton Tribune

Providing a pipeline of workers for the Intel chip plant coming to Licking County is a primary focus of Central Ohio Technical College at all its campuses.

