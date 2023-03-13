Headlines

By Daily Staff March 13, 2023    Print

Free textbooks? It could soon be a reality at California’s community colleges
North Coast Journal

One idea under consideration by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office is to fund community colleges to produce their own textbooks. The system must decide how to spend $115 million in state funds set aside to reduce the burden of textbook costs.

Big push to train workers for lucrative jobs in Miami’s growing technology arena
Miami Herald

Miami is rushing to produce a new generation of workers for the digital economy. It is accelerating the development of education options — in high school through college and for continuing career learning — to meet the needs of the growing companies here and sustain the tech boom.

Transgender sports restrictions advance on a national level
Politico

Congressional Republicans are the closest they’ve ever been to passing legislation that would prohibit transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity.

