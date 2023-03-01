NBC Boston
During an announcement at Bunker Hill Community College, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday outlined her plans to fund more opportunities for those looking to join the workforce.
WMUR9
The supermarket chain Hannaford is donating $50,000 to food pantries at community colleges across New Hampshire.
Politico
A majority of justices appeared dubious about the Biden administration’s pandemic-related legal justification for the sweeping debt relief program, which offered up to $20,000 of loan forgiveness per borrower. The initiative has been put on hold while the high court debates the case.