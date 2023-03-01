Headlines

By Daily Staff March 1, 2023

Gov. Healey pitches free community college for residents 25 and up ahead of budget filing
NBC Boston

During an announcement at Bunker Hill Community College, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday outlined her plans to fund more opportunities for those looking to join the workforce.

Hannaford donates to New Hampshire community college food pantries
WMUR9

The supermarket chain Hannaford is donating $50,000 to food pantries at community colleges across New Hampshire.

Supreme Court appears skeptical of Biden’s student debt relief plan
Politico

A majority of justices appeared dubious about the Biden administration’s pandemic-related legal justification for the sweeping debt relief program, which offered up to $20,000 of loan forgiveness per borrower. The initiative has been put on hold while the high court debates the case.

