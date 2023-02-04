Newsmakers

CEO retirement announcement

Jane Hulon Sims, president of Mississippi’s Copiah-Lincoln Community College, has announced that she plans to retire effective June 30, capping a 34-year career in education.

During her tenure as president over the past five years, Co-Lin has seen new instructional programs, scholarships and services that have increased student success and graduation rates, construction and renovations on all three campuses, and the creation of new partnerships with universities and business and industry, according to a release from the college.

Hulon Sims previously served at Co-Lin in various other positions, including vice president of the Wesson Campus, vice president of instructional services, academic dean of instruction, and director of planning and research. In addition, she has held positions at other Mississippi higher education institutions, including East Mississippi Community, Mississippi State University and her alma mater, Jones County Junior College.

Hulon Sims is also a member of several organizations, including the Mississippi Academic Officers Association (of which she is a past president), Mississippi Association of Colleges, Southern Association of Colleges with Associate Degrees and American Association of University Women, among others. She has received numerous honors, including the Phi Theta Kappa National Distinguished Administrator Award and she was inducted into the Co-Lin Foundation Hall of Fame in 2022.

Appointments

Frank D’Agostino is the new director of grants development and management at North Shore Community College in Massachusetts. He previously was a criminal justice professor at the college and also taught business law and paralegal courses.

Stephen Renshaw will serve as military outreach coordinator at Savannah Technical College in Georgia. Most recently, the retired Army colonel was a JROTC senior Army instructor at a local high school.