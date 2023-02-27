Headlines

What to watch as the Supreme Court takes up Biden’s student debt relief
Politico Weekly Education

The stakes are high for the Biden administration and the tens of millions of Americans it has promised up to $10,000 or $20,000 of student debt relief. The Education Department estimates that more than 40 million borrowers could qualify for the program, which it expects will cost some $379 billion, though other estimates are higher.

Colleges collaborate to help fill nursing gap in the North Country
WCAX

Nursing shortages have been felt across the country. In New York’s North Country, a partnership of area colleges hopes to bring in a new wave of students looking to join the healthcare field.

Proposed legislation in Idaho would allow for applied bachelor’s degrees at community colleges
KMVT

State Rep. James Petzke recently introduced legislation to the House Education Committee that will allow community colleges to offer up to three applied bachelor’s degrees in fields with an in-demand workforce. The programs will be subject to approval by the locally elected board of trustees.

Transferring college credits just got easier in Oregon. Here are 4 things to know
Register-Guard

Ten approved courses were selected out of a list of 80 courses identified as the most frequently transferred courses into public universities from Oregon community colleges.

