“When CTE was vocational education, part of the reason we had a real disinvestment from the system was because we were tracking low-income and minority kids into these pathways,” says Kate Blosveren Kreamer, deputy executive director of Advance CTE, an association of state officials who work in career and technical education. “There is this tension between, do you want to focus on the people who would get the most benefit from these programs, and — is that tracking?”