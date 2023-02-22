“When CTE was vocational education, part of the reason we had a real disinvestment from the system was because we were tracking low-income and minority kids into these pathways,” says Kate Blosveren Kreamer, deputy executive director of Advance CTE, an association of state officials who work in career and technical education. “There is this tension between, do you want to focus on the people who would get the most benefit from these programs, and — is that tracking?”
Karen A. Stout and Audrey J. Jaeger describe a new model that leverages faculty professional development to improve student outcomes at community colleges.
Those opposed to the Education Department’s proposed “low financial value” list of college programs include higher education’s top lobbying group, the American Council on Education, which wrote a letter a letter on behalf of almost two dozen higher education organizations, including those representing land-grant institutions, community colleges, financial aid administrators and student affairs officials.
At Michigan’s Lansing Community College, the only way now to gain access to any of its buildings is with an official LCC ID card.
Ohio’s Clark State College this week unveiled its new training simulator for students enrolled in the Commercial Transportation Training and Testing Center and in the emergency services programs.
As spring approaches, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s culinary space in downtown Johnstown is right on schedule.
If we want to meet the overwhelming demand and reach the degree attainment goals of the California’s governor and legislature, we must protect and continue to expand community college bachelor’s degree programs.