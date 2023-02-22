Headlines

Some people going into the trades wonder why their classmates stick with college
Hechinger Report

“When CTE was vocational education, part of the reason we had a real disinvestment from the system was because we were tracking low-income and minority kids into these pathways,” says Kate Blosveren Kreamer, deputy executive director of Advance CTE, an association of state officials who work in career and technical education. “There is this tension between, do you want to focus on the people who would get the most benefit from these programs, and — is that tracking?”

Commentary: Introducing teaching and learning hubs
Inside Higher Ed

Karen A. Stout and Audrey J. Jaeger describe a new model that leverages faculty professional development to improve student outcomes at community colleges.

How can the Education Department build a list of low-value college programs?
Higher Ed Dive

Those opposed to the Education Department’s proposed “low financial value” list of college programs include higher education’s top lobbying group, the American Council on Education, which wrote a letter a letter on behalf of almost two dozen higher education organizations, including those representing land-grant institutions, community colleges, financial aid administrators and student affairs officials.

New safety plans for LCC after mass shooting at MSU
WILX

At Michigan’s Lansing Community College, the only way now to gain access to any of its buildings is with an official LCC ID card.

Clark State unveils new training simulator for truck, fire students
Springfield News-Sun

Ohio’s Clark State College this week unveiled its new training simulator for students enrolled in the Commercial Transportation Training and Testing Center and in the emergency services programs.

Penn Highlands president: Culinary project progressing
Tribune-Democrat

As spring approaches, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s culinary space in downtown Johnstown is right on schedule.

Commentary: We need more community college bachelor’s degrees to fuel our economy
EdSource

If we want to meet the overwhelming demand and reach the degree attainment goals of the California’s governor and legislature, we must protect and continue to expand community college bachelor’s degree programs.

