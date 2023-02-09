The U.S. Education Department may miss the October 1 deadline for launching its redesigned Free Application for Federal Student Aid, raising the ire of advocates who say a delay could be detrimental to students from lower-income households.
Amid a national scramble for trained workers in many fields, the Community College System of New Hampshire is looking to boost a five-year-old apprenticeship program that lets students learn as they work at local businesses.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has a new apprenticeship program that aims to “close the gap” in airport operations while allowing youth to “earn while they learn” various trade skills.
With 60 different employers represented, Western Dakota Technical College held its biggest career fair to date.