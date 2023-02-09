Headlines

February 9, 2023

ED may miss October 1 deadline for redesigned FAFSA form
Washington Post

The U.S. Education Department may miss the October 1 deadline for launching its redesigned Free Application for Federal Student Aid, raising the ire of advocates who say a delay could be detrimental to students from lower-income households.

Community colleges to expand business apprenticeship program
Concord Monitor

Amid a national scramble for trained workers in many fields, the Community College System of New Hampshire is looking to boost a five-year-old apprenticeship program that lets students learn as they work at local businesses.

Atlanta airport launches new employment program for high school, college students
WABE

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has a new apprenticeship program that aims to “close the gap” in airport operations while allowing youth to “earn while they learn” various trade skills.

Western Dakota Tech holds biggest career fair yet
NC1.TV

With 60 different employers represented, Western Dakota Technical College held its biggest career fair to date.

