Two California community colleges built housing in the last couple of years, with very different approaches.
Colorado’s higher education system ideally not only would ensure students get jobs, but also would pave the way for them to earn back what they spent on their education and increase their lifetime earnings, according to a new strategic plan released Thursday.
Officials this week announced a new apprenticeship program through Capital Community College that will give students the opportunity to kickstart their careers at Accenture.
Apprenticeships are growing more popular yet, even as we acknowledge it, society lacks a full understanding of the value of traditional and modern apprenticeships to employees, employers and our economy.
The North Carolina college’s program will make it easier for unemployed, underserved and formerly incarcerated CDL and forklift operations students to get an education.
Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners students had the opportunity to meet with Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at Delta College on Thursday to discuss possible improvements to the scholarship program.