February 2, 2023

‘It’s a big removal of a barrier’: What housing at California’s community colleges looks like
CalMatters

Two California community colleges built housing in the last couple of years, with very different approaches.

In new strategic plan, Colorado wants residents to find the value in higher education
Chalkbeat Colorado

Colorado’s higher education system ideally not only would ensure students get jobs, but also would pave the way for them to earn back what they spent on their education and increase their lifetime earnings, according to a new strategic plan released Thursday.

‘Game changer’: How new apprenticeship program in Hartford, Connecticut, will help students
CT Insider

Officials this week announced a new apprenticeship program through Capital Community College that will give students the opportunity to kickstart their careers at Accenture.

Commentary: Wider adoption of apprenticeships in Kentucky could provide high return on investment
Lexington Herald-Leader

Apprenticeships are growing more popular yet, even as we acknowledge it, society lacks a full understanding of the value of traditional and modern apprenticeships to employees, employers and our economy.

Craven Community College’s ‘Building Bridges’ program supports underserved students
WNCT

The North Carolina college’s program will make it easier for unemployed, underserved and formerly incarcerated CDL and forklift operations students to get an education.

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Delta College to gather feedback on Michigan Reconnect
Midland Daily News

Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners students had the opportunity to meet with Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at Delta College on Thursday to discuss possible improvements to the scholarship program.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.