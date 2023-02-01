Appearing on Tuesday at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, one of the state’s 28 publicly funded state and community colleges, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to turn the page on agendas that he said were “hostile to academic freedom” in Florida’s higher education system.
An unofficial count showed 7,418 enrolled students on Tuesday, the 11th day of spring semester classes, according to the college.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said during the announcement at Guilford Technical Community College’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing campus in Greensboro that it’s crucial to have a workforce with the specialized education and training to fill the many jobs coming to the Triad.
The Michigan college’s automotive department is reopening its student service garage to the public beginning February 13. The garage closed to the public in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.