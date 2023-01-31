A proposal by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that would automatically admit all high school students to their local community college, eliminating the need to fill out an application, is receiving high marks from local education leaders, who say the plan would tear down barriers keeping many from obtaining a higher education.
Too often, postsecondary leaders and policymakers default to the narrative that students pursuing non-credit training want to quickly upskill and get a job rather than pursue a degree. And while that may be true for some students, that assumption impedes practitioners from getting to know their learners, assessing their students’ needs, and helping them work toward short and long-term goals.
Enrollment at Lake Area Technical College in South Dakota increased nearly 3% this spring semester compared to last year, putting it on pace to surpass the school’s 2021-22 school year enrollment. The uptick equates to 2,190 students, compared to 2,131 at the same time last year.
An unprecedented $35 million state initiative to provide free skills training and job-placement support for 3,000 Hawaii residents launches today, with leaders hoping to improve participants’ quality of life by increasing their earning potential, while easing labor shortages in some of the state’s high-demand industries.