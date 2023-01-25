If passed by the full state legislature, Senate Bill 7 would allow community colleges, area technical colleges and local district colleges to issue high school diplomas to students who complete minimum high school graduation requirements. The requirements would be developed by the colleges based on guidelines from the Colorado Board of Education.
Thousands of college students who dropped out or paused their education because of the pandemic are returning to the City University of New York on Wednesday for the first day of school.
At least eight states now require the disclosure of data showing how and whether college pays off.
Few institutions are better positioned to provide job-focused education and training for middle-tier workers than the state’s 54 community and technical colleges.
The head of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities wants to expand the free college program to all community college students, and even some to university students.
In 2019, the national trade association CTIA created the Wireless Industry Service Excellence certification program to train people to deliver a predictable and high-quality repair for phones. With that in mind, DeWater, Metropolitan Community College and CTIA have entered into a partnership to launch the Mobile Device Repair Academy.