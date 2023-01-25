Headlines

Colorado community colleges could soon issue high school diplomas
ColoradoPolitics.com

If passed by the full state legislature, Senate Bill 7 would allow community colleges, area technical colleges and local district colleges to issue high school diplomas to students who complete minimum high school graduation requirements. The requirements would be developed by the colleges based on guidelines from the Colorado Board of Education.

Former college dropouts enroll in CUNY by the thousands
New York Daily News

Thousands of college students who dropped out or paused their education because of the pandemic are returning to the City University of New York on Wednesday for the first day of school.

What’s a college degree worth? States start to demand colleges share the data
Hechinger Report

At least eight states now require the disclosure of data showing how and whether college pays off.

All eyes on Texas: Community colleges focus on preparing the workforce of tomorrow
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Few institutions are better positioned to provide job-focused education and training for middle-tier workers than the state’s 54 community and technical colleges.

Proposal would expand free community college in Connecticut
WTNH

The head of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities wants to expand the free college program to all community college students, and even some to university students.

Metro Community College to launch smartphone repair academy
Omaha World-Herald

In 2019, the national trade association CTIA created the Wireless Industry Service Excellence certification program to train people to deliver a predictable and high-quality repair for phones. With that in mind, DeWater, Metropolitan Community College and CTIA have entered into a partnership to launch the Mobile Device Repair Academy.

