Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff January 20, 2023    Print

Fox Valley Technical College signs new transfer agreements with two state universities
Wisconsin Public Radio

With the new agreements, all credits from associates of arts and science tech degrees will transfer from Fox Valley Technical College to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh.  It’s part of a major expansion of two-year liberal arts programs in Wisconsin aimed at providing more pathways for students.

Community college costs and standardized testing among education priorities in Hawaii this session
Hawaii Public Radio

State Rep. Jeanné Kapela proposes making community colleges free for Hawaii residents to break down barriers that may prevent graduates from continuing their education.

How would the proposed Texas budgets fund higher education?
Austin American-Statesman

The preliminary state budget proposals released by the Texas Senate and House would allocate billions in funding for higher education. Their budgets – which are far from final – call for additional funding for community colleges as well as the creation of a $2.5 billion endowment for universities that don’t benefit from the Permanent University Fund.

N.J. governor announces legislative package to ensure fiscal accountability at public colleges, universities
Insider NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy announced a legislative package aimed at ensuring fiscal accountability at New Jersey’s public higher education institutions. The three bills would implement additional fiscal reporting and publication requirements to ensure greater oversight and transparency at the institutions.

How higher education became the target of bots, fake accounts and online fraud
Forbes

As the higher education industry becomes more reliant on technology, it’s also becoming more vulnerable to fraud.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.