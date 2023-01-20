With the new agreements, all credits from associates of arts and science tech degrees will transfer from Fox Valley Technical College to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh. It’s part of a major expansion of two-year liberal arts programs in Wisconsin aimed at providing more pathways for students.
State Rep. Jeanné Kapela proposes making community colleges free for Hawaii residents to break down barriers that may prevent graduates from continuing their education.
The preliminary state budget proposals released by the Texas Senate and House would allocate billions in funding for higher education. Their budgets – which are far from final – call for additional funding for community colleges as well as the creation of a $2.5 billion endowment for universities that don’t benefit from the Permanent University Fund.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced a legislative package aimed at ensuring fiscal accountability at New Jersey’s public higher education institutions. The three bills would implement additional fiscal reporting and publication requirements to ensure greater oversight and transparency at the institutions.
As the higher education industry becomes more reliant on technology, it’s also becoming more vulnerable to fraud.