Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff January 18, 2023    Print

Fidelity pledges $250M to support minority students
Associated Press

Fidelity Investments will commit $250 million to a new education initiative to support up to 50,000 underserved minority students with scholarships and mentorship programs in the next five years.

New federal data show two-year enrollment trends by age
Inside Higher Ed

Recent high school grads who enroll in community colleges are disproportionately first-generation students who often struggle to navigate the “inside baseball” of the admissions and enrollment processes under the best of circumstances, let alone at a time when colleges were serving students remotely, says Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations at the American Association of Community Colleges.

Employment drops at community colleges in Pittsburgh and statewide over past 3 years
Pittsburgh Business Times (subscription required)

Community colleges across Pennsylvania have seen combined employment declines of almost 500 between 2019 and 2022, with an even sharper decline at the four Pittsburgh-area community colleges.

North Carolina community colleges face labor challenges as staffs get smaller
Charlotte Business Journal (subscription required)

New data reveals the toll the pandemic has dealt to community colleges in North Carolina and their struggle to claw back.

New learning center for local residents with developmental disabilities
Broadway World

Mercer County Community College will soon open a new Center for Adult Transition for young adults with developmental disabilities to gain academic and career-related experience to prepare for adulthood and independent living.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.