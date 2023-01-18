Fidelity Investments will commit $250 million to a new education initiative to support up to 50,000 underserved minority students with scholarships and mentorship programs in the next five years.
Recent high school grads who enroll in community colleges are disproportionately first-generation students who often struggle to navigate the “inside baseball” of the admissions and enrollment processes under the best of circumstances, let alone at a time when colleges were serving students remotely, says Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations at the American Association of Community Colleges.
Community colleges across Pennsylvania have seen combined employment declines of almost 500 between 2019 and 2022, with an even sharper decline at the four Pittsburgh-area community colleges.
New data reveals the toll the pandemic has dealt to community colleges in North Carolina and their struggle to claw back.
Mercer County Community College will soon open a new Center for Adult Transition for young adults with developmental disabilities to gain academic and career-related experience to prepare for adulthood and independent living.