By Daily Staff January 12, 2023

CUNY phases out its last ‘remedial’ course, capping yearslong shift
Chalkbeat New York

New York City’s public community colleges, for the first time in decades, assigned no new students this year to “remedial” classes, marking a major milestone in how the system supports students with academic gaps.

Proposed bill would allow students in Mexico to attend a California community college
EdSource

Under newly proposed legislation in California, low-income students in Mexico who live within 45 miles of the state’s border would be allowed to attend a local community college without paying nonresident tuition.

Houston Community College reveals first two bachelor’s degree programs
Houston Public Media

Students can obtain a four-year degree in applied technology in artificial intelligence and robotics and applied science in healthcare management.

Students speak out on possible community college tuition hike
WFSB

Increases in tuition rates are being considered at state universities and colleges in Connecticut. Community college students are asking leaders not to hike their costs.

Commentary: Opinion: California must reverse community college enrollment decline
Mercury News

California’s community colleges do the heavy lifting of educating most of its students beyond high schools, especially those from disadvantaged families. By offering baccalaureate degrees without any constraints from UCs and CSUs, for example, community colleges can attract more students, one of the ways to ensure that the Golden State will continue to flourish for decades to come.

