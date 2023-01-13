New York City’s public community colleges, for the first time in decades, assigned no new students this year to “remedial” classes, marking a major milestone in how the system supports students with academic gaps.
Under newly proposed legislation in California, low-income students in Mexico who live within 45 miles of the state’s border would be allowed to attend a local community college without paying nonresident tuition.
Students can obtain a four-year degree in applied technology in artificial intelligence and robotics and applied science in healthcare management.
Increases in tuition rates are being considered at state universities and colleges in Connecticut. Community college students are asking leaders not to hike their costs.
California’s community colleges do the heavy lifting of educating most of its students beyond high schools, especially those from disadvantaged families. By offering baccalaureate degrees without any constraints from UCs and CSUs, for example, community colleges can attract more students, one of the ways to ensure that the Golden State will continue to flourish for decades to come.