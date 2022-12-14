How did Colorado community colleges double their graduation rate? By better meeting student needs

Colorado Chalkbeat

Colorado’s community colleges more than doubled their graduation rates from 2015 to 2020 by focusing on student support in and out of the classroom.

Commentary: Community colleges have a completion problem

New America blog

A substantial portion of community college students never intend to complete a degree or program of study, but rather want to take specific classes to improve a skill.

First-ever SUNY Cannabis Conference

Niagara Gazette

Next month’s conference — organized by three community colleges, a SUNY university and the State University of New York system — will cover a variety of topics from the “seed to sale” lifespan in the cannabis business.