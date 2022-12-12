Local community colleges adjust EMT courses to facilitate easier access for students

Telegraph Herald

In Iowa, community colleges are utilizing a combination of online coursework and localized training sessions to reach interested students for their emergency medical technician programs, in hopes of aiding local emergency services departments needing trained volunteers.

Moraine Park Technical College ‘looks to future’ after $55M referendum

FDL Reporter

MPTC President Bonnie Baerwald said the four projects are expected to be built between 2023 and 2025, with the first project scheduled to break ground for construction in May.

Hundreds who struggled to find work find new passion at Just Bakery

Wisconsin State Journal

Since 2017, Just Bakery allows participants to earn up to 12 college credits and gain automatic acceptance into Madison College’s culinary program.



