Big tech, community colleges partnering in education

Voice of America

Neethi Anand Gangidi came from India to the U.S. to study chemical engineering. But when the Covid pandemic created difficulties for her doctoral studies, she changed direction by studying artificial intelligence, or AI, at Houston Community College.

Commentary: Community colleges offer an affordable path to higher education and rewarding careers

PennLive

Why do some colleges and universities in Pennsylvania receive up to $14,960 in state support per student, while the Commonwealth’s funding averaged only $2,653 per community college student in 2021-22 – the lowest amount per student at any of Pennsylvania’s publicly supported institutions of higher education to students who are already underserved and facing educational barriers?

Wyoming Community College Commission appeals to lawmakers for scholarship funding

Wyoming TribubenEagle

While the Wyoming Community College Commission has only one major supplemental budget request, it also appealed to state lawmakers Friday to fund Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship Program.

Revised Virginia legislation would ban transcript withholding in limited situations

VPM

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi plans to reintroduce legislation during the upcoming General Assembly session to prohibit public colleges and universities from withholding student transcripts in certain situations.

Cape Cod Community College wins ‘Leading By Example’ award for green initiatives

Cape Cod Times

The Massachusetts college has received a “Leading By Example” Award from Gov. Charlie Baker for several campus initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs.