Community colleges faced with dwindling enrollment

WEWS

Like in other parts of the U.S., community colleges in Ohio are expanding services and adding flexibility to program schedules and modalities to counter enrollment declines.

Unions plan offensive to invest in public higher ed

The Sun

The priorities for a coalition of public higher education teachers in Massachusetts include recruiting and retaining staff, largely through increased pay and job security, increasing student supports, offering affordable and accessible “debt-free” higher education and investing in campus infrastructure.

Dems urge Cardona to scrutinize online college outsourcing

Politico

Top Democrats in the House and Senate are calling on the Biden administration to crack down on the companies that universities hire to advertise and manage their online courses, including reexamining whether a key part of the industry’s business model is allowed under federal law.

COTC, Intel benefit from budding relationship – and student interest in training programs

Network Advocate

A typical weekday morning for Maddix Curliss begins at about 5 a.m. He arrives at Lincoln Electric Automation in Columbus, Ohio, by 6:30 for shifts as a service intern, learning how to program robots. When he finishes work at 10 a.m., he heads back to Newark in time for afternoon classes at Central Ohio Technical College.

Presidents from nearly 40 Florida universities to gather for ‘first-of-its-kind’ meeting

Tallahassee Democrat

Presidents from both the Florida College System and the State University System of Florida have been invited to the private meeting this week to discuss system-wide educational goals and to share their best practices with each other.

Commentary: College invests in next-gen technicians

Automotive News (subscription required)

Pierce College near Los Angeles opened a new $22 million building to train students to work on electric and autonomous vehicles.

Commentary: Expanding the community college mission

Santa Ynes Valley News

In spite of the great success that Allan Hancock College and other California community colleges are having, there still seems to be confusion or misunderstanding by some in Sacramento about the purposes and the possibilities of community colleges.

USGA, North Carolina college partner to offer free greenkeeper apprenticeship

Golfdom

The U.S. Golf Association is partnering with Sandhills Community College to create the USGA Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program. The 12-month registered program through ApprenticeshipNC is designed for anyone with an interest in pursuing a career in golf course maintenance or those working on a course and wishing to advance their skills.