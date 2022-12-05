Aims Community College to offer first bachelor’s degree beginning in 2023

Greeley Tribune

The Colorado college will offer its first bachelor’s degree beginning in the spring semester with a program for students to earn a public safety bachelor of applied science degree.

Nebraska college to add 11 more sports, offer athletics at other campuses

Lincoln Journal Star

Southeast Community College, which has campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford, will more than double its sports offerings beginning next fall.

‘Some come every single day’: Wisconsin college students’ use of campus food pantries soars this year

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Area Technical College’s partnership with Feeding America ensures the school’s long-term commitment to addressing food insecurity, a relatively widespread problem plaguing community colleges in which students don’t have the resources to feed themselves nutritiously, or even at all.