How higher ed is retooling to ensure its viability — and student success

Forbes

In response to changing demographics and the economic and logistical challenges students face, higher-ed institutions are leveraging technology and data-driven analytics to facilitate affordability and access, position their institutions for future viability and deliver student success.

The Texas Commission on Community College Finance makes recommendations for greater investment into community colleges

Brownwood News

The Texas Commission on Community College Finance has drafted its proposal for the 88th Texas Legislature that will begin in 2023. Their proposal seeks to reorganize the way community colleges are funded by the state, with a focus on performance-based and measurable outcomes.

The incredible shrinking future of college

Vox

The population of college-age Americans is about to crash and change higher education forever.

Colorado community colleges collaborate to create Toyota commercials

Dronelife

Students in Community College of Aurora’s Colorado Film School and Aims Community College’s Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program partnered to shoot drone footage for regional Toyota commercials.