Commentary: Community colleges are key to promote voter engagement

Forbes

In the endeavor to craft well-rounded graduates, nonpartisan efforts to integrate students into the functions of democracy is a criterion where colleges should be held more accountable.

Pennsylvania needs more skilled workers — what role can community colleges play?

The Spark

The state’s community colleges have added 80 new programs on top of the job training programs they already have to train or re-train workers, according to Elizabeth Bolden, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.

Lose your community college credentials in a recent natural disaster? KCTCS will replace them for free

WYMT

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Wednesday it will replace paper credentials, like certificates or diplomas, at no cost. The replacement cost is typically $25-$35 for printing and mailing the duplicate.

‘Get Into the Guts’ gives local 8th graders a look at the health care industry

Greeley Tribune

In a surgical technology lab at Aims Community College, local eighth-grade students played an advanced game of “Operation” using equipment that simulated a real surgery.