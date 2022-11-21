Funding roundup

During a visit this month to Henderson Community College (HCC), Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear presented the college with a $650,000 Delta Regional Authority grant.

Funds will support HCC’s Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program. Specifically, the grant will allow the college to double the capacity of its manufacturing and robotics labs. FAME is a work-and-learn opportunity for those wanting a career and a college degree at the same time.

ATD grants for diversifying nursing pathways

Achieving the Dream (ATD) has selected 10 community colleges from the ATD Network to receive grants as part of the Accelerating and Diversifying Nursing Pathways at Community Colleges initiative. With funding from the Brave of Heart Fund, the initiative supports community colleges as they create stronger pathways to employment in the nursing field, particularly for BIPOC and first-generation students.

Each of the following colleges will receive $300,000 over three years:

California

San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) faculty, staff and stakeholders recently raised nearly $35,000 as part of the district’s “Keeping the Promise” giving day.

Benefiting the San Diego Promise, the event generated $34,986 in donations from 97 donors, led by matching gifts totaling $15,000 from donor Roger Frey and Executive Vice Chancellor Bonnie Ann Dowd. This is the largest amount ever contributed during the giving day.

Nebraska

The Suzanne & Walter Scott Foundation has selected Central Community College (CCC) to establish a Walter Scott Jr. Career Pathway Scholarship. The foundation has made an initial commitment of more than $6 million over the next decade.

The scholarship program will annually provide up to 50 students in skilled technology programs with the opportunity for a full scholarship that covers tuition, fees, room and board. Additional amenities include an on-campus living and learning environment and program enrichment activities throughout the year. A full-time director will coordinate student support and career placement.

“This life-changing program will allow hundreds of skilled technology students to make positive impacts throughout Nebraska,” said CCC President Matt Gotschall.

Scholarship recipients can choose from programs such as advanced manufacturing design technology, automotive technology, construction technology, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration, and welding technology.

New Jersey

Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC) received an $80,000 Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant from the U.S. Education Department. The funding will support RVCC student parents by helping them pay for childcare.

RVCC provides childcare at its Children’s Campus Preschool and Childcare Center. (Photo: RVCC)

Ohio

Eastern Gateway Community College’s Steubenville and Youngstown campuses received a $224,000 Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills (RAPIDS) grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The grant will go toward purchasing equipment for healthcare programs, including educational mannequins.

To enhance workforce development efforts for the region, the Steubenville campus will partner with Belmont College, Washington State Community College and Zane State College, and the Youngstown campus will partner with Youngstown State University.

Edison State Community College also received a RAPIDS grant totaling $130,265 The college will purchase equipment to support its manufacturing and automation curriculum.

Pennsylvania

Lehigh Carbon Community College will receive $1 million in state funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RCAP) to fund exterior renovations at its downtown Allentown Donley Center.

The funds come from State Sen. Pat Browne and Reps. Peter Schweyer and Mike Schlossberg, and are part of a total $7.5 million secured for several downtown Allentown projects. Allentown has expanded around the Donley Center.

The college will match the $1 million grant with an additional $1 million for the total project cost.

Texas

Dallas College soon will provide a drop-in childcare option for students attending its El Centro campus thanks to a $100,000 grant to Dallas College Foundation from the Dallas Foundation.

The Dallas College Young Scholars Program will lessen the expense of childcare as a barrier to parents attending college and meeting their educational goals. The program will launch in January 2023.

The no-cost, drop-in childcare comes through a partnership with the T. Boone Pickens YMCA facility in downtown Dallas.

“Everyone deserves an equitable opportunity to unlock economic potential, and this project ensures that student-parents get that opportunity,” said Drexell Owusu, chief impact officer for the Dallas Foundation.