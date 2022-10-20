Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki October 20, 2022 Print Photos from AACC-member colleges. Portland Community College President Adrien Bennings chats with President Joe Biden about the value of community colleges during his visit to Oregon this week. (Photo: PCC) Brian Bridges (right), New Jersey’s secretary of higher education, is welcomed to County College of Morris by President Anthony Iacono and his team. Bridges’ campus tour included observing culinary students prepare dishes, a professor using of 3D imaging in class, nursing students training on life-like mannequins and more. (Photo: CCM) Avis Proctor (right) is formally sworn in as the sixth president of Harper College (Illinois) by Pat Stack, chair of the college’s board, at Proctor’s investiture ceremony this month. (Photo: Harper College) Rep. David Trone (D-Maryland) toured the Western Maryland Works Training Center and Makerspace at Allegany College of Maryland (ACM), presented President Cynthia Bambara with a congressional recognition and meet with workforce development and degree program students. Also shown are ACM Makerspace Coordinator David Smarik (far left) and ACM Career & Employer Solutions Director Rebecca Ruppert (far right). (Photo: ACM) Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chair of Senate Banking Committee, tours the microelectronic manufacturing program at Lorain County Community College and meets with students and employers. (Photo: LCCC) McHenry County College (Illinois) this week hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Foglia Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation, a 52,000-square-foot educational space that will support advanced technology and manufacturing program growth in the county. The center is expected to be completed in spring 2024. (Photo: MCC) JMC Tool and Machine Co. was one of the companies at Manufacturing Day held at Central Carolina Community College (North Carolina) to share insight into local industry. The local company provides precision machined components and assemblies for a wide range of industries throughout the U.S. (Photo: CCCC) Piedmont Virginia Community College this year turns 50. Joining the kick-off celebration (from left) are student Hadrien Padilla, Wanda (Birckhead) Farrar (the college’s first-ever student), PVCC President Jean Runyon and Pouncer, the college’s mascot. (Photo: PVCC) The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections and Dayton Correctional Institution this month recognized 75 female students graduating from Sinclair Community College’s Prison Education Program. Sinclair President Steven Johnson (left) delivered the keynote at the graduation ceremony. (Photo: SCC) Wake Technical Community College (North Carolina) celebrates the opening of the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Early College Suite in Research Triangle Park, which recently welcomed the inaugural class of 125 students in 9th and 10th grades. (Photo: Wake Tech)