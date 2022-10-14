Reporter’s notebook

Florida college students need your help

Florida college students need your help

South Florida community colleges and their students still need assistance in recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian.

The colleges are seeking food, clothing, gas gift cards, textbooks, laptops, rent vouchers and debit Cards/gift cards.

Three colleges in particular have priority needs. Click the links for more information.

The Higher Learning Commission has a new guide “Ask the Right Questions: A Student Guide to Higher Education” that includes information on choices that prospective students of all ages and backgrounds may need to make, questions to ask and resources that can assist them as they embark on the college journey.

CUNY TV, the 37-year-old station run by City University of New York, has won seven New York Emmy Awards for its work over the past year, including a feature on one of its community college students.

The station’s documentary series “I am a Dreamer” profiles the experiences of Dreamers and undocumented immigrants in New York. In one segment, the show highlights the family of Borough of Manhattan Community College graduate Michael Vasquez, who developed public service announcements about Covid for his community while his family experienced and suffered from effects of the virus.