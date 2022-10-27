Newsmakers

New CEOs

Emmett Griswold has been named president of Albany Technical College in Georgia, effective November 1. He has served as interim president since June. Griswold started at the college as a criminal justice instructor nearly 20 years ago, and has held the positions of criminal justice department chair, dean of academic affairs, vice president for academic affairs and more recently executive vice president.

Prior to his work in higher and technical education, Griswold had a career in law enforcement/corrections, serving as deputy warden for the Georgia Department of Corrections and probation/parole officer for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.

James Lemerond will become president of Bellingham Technical College (Washington) on January 1. He has served as vice president of instruction at Lakeshore Technical College (LTC) in Wisconsin since 2018.

Lemerond has worked in higher education, focused on student achievement, since 2000. He started at LTC as an adjunct faculty member in 2001 and also taught and managed a medical imaging program at another organization. In 2007, he returned to LTC full-time, where he served as radiography program faculty/chair, dean of health and human services, and dean of business, technology and hospitality.

Obituary

Ned Doffoney, who served as chancellor of the North Orange County Community College District (NOCCCD) in California from 2008 until his retirement in 2015, passed away this week. Known as a change agent and strategic pioneer, Doffoney led NOCCCD in key efforts, such as developing the first district-wide educational and facilities master plan and the championing the 2014 passage of a $574 million bond to improve and update facilities across the district. He last visit the college in 2021 for the opening of Cypress College’s science, engineering and math building and Veteran’s Resource Center, both the result of the bond measure.

Born in racially segregated Louisiana, Doffoney was a champion of community college students for more than 40 years, according to a release from NOCCCD. In his professional career, he served in several groundbreaking leadership roles: He was the founding president and chancellor of South Louisiana Community College, vice president of academic affairs for Los Angeles City College, dean of academic affairs for Los Angeles Southwest College, president of Saddleback College and president of Fresno City College.

Upon his retirement as NOCCCD chancellor in 2015, Doffoney was a professor and lecturer at Cal State University, San Bernardino and Cal State University, Fullerton in their educational leadership programs.

Over his career, Doffoney has earned many accolades and awards, such as the Sankofa Award from Western Region Council on Black American Affairs. In 2015, he received from the National Council on Black American Affairs the Dr. Marian C. Shivers Mentor Award, which honors leaders for mentoring African-Americans at community colleges. Doffoney also served on the American Association of Community Colleges board of directors from 2009 to 2012.

Appointments

Joel Davis is now program director of fire protection technology for Guilford Technical Community College (North Carolina). He previously served for six years as the fire academy chief at a local high school. Prior to that he was the fire academy instructor at Alamance Community College.

Seminole State College of Florida has announced four new directors: Tracy Harbin, director of the Grindle Honors Institute; Latisha McCray, director of admissions; David Miller, director of the Criminal Justice Training Center; and Ju’Coby Todd Washington, executive director of financial aid.

Harbin has served the college for more than a decade and most recently was Faculty Senate president. McCray previously worked with early college access programs at a K-12 school system. Miller, a retired police officer, joined the college’s Criminal Justice Institute as an adjunct instructor in 2011. Todd Washington has worked in higher education for 20 years with more than 10 years of experience in leadership, planning, development and administration in higher education.