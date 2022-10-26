Onondaga Community College gets ready for the arrival of President Biden

CNYCentral

Onondaga Community College has canceled classes on Thursday to accommodate President Joe Biden arriving on the campus to deliver remarks on the multi-billion-dollar Micron facility coming to Clay, New York.

Commentary: Why employers should embrace competency-based learning in cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Insights (National Institute of Standards and Technology blog)

While more traditional degrees are still a powerful engine of social mobility, they’re not the solution to every talent supply chain challenge. We must embrace new routes to opportunity including short-duration, on-the-job, and apprenticeship programs that can be expanded rapidly and stack into greater and greater degrees of value.

Becoming a Hispanic-serving institution

Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine

How one New Jersey community college focused on creating a more welcoming environment where Hispanic/Latino individuals would be embraced and supported.

College leaders discuss costs of higher education

WHSV

Leaders of colleges and universities from around Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley had a roundtable discussion this week at Blue Ridge Community College. Rep. Ben Cline (R-Virginia) joined the conversation, which focused on the price of higher education and making it more accessible and affordable.

Portlander will return to compete in ‘Jeopardy’ 2022 Tournament of Champions

OregonLive

Courtney Shah, history instructor at Lower Columbia College in Oregon, is set to compete in the 2022 “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions.

TCC, Tulsa Tech sell jointly owned building on Skelly

Tulsa World

Officials with Tulsa Community College and Tulsa Tech have approved the sale of an office building they have co-owned for nearly 30 years and used for administrative functions.