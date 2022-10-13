LCC offers new apprenticeship program

Eugene Weekly

A first of its kind in the nation, Oregon’s Lane Community College is offering an apprenticeship program that pairs students with a local employer to gain 2,000 hours of paid experience in the energy management field.

Jefferson Community & Technical College making push for more JCPS students

WAVE3

Thousands of students in this Kentucky county graduate every semester, but last year only about five enrolled at JCTC’s work and learning programs.

Impact of new programs and future plans for Augusta Technical College

WJBF

Augusta Technical College President Jermaine Whirl outlines new programs at the Georgia college that were launched in the past year, how they have affected enrollment and what his future plans are to grow the college.