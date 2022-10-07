Minnesota college launches program to offer free tuition to Red Wing students

Star Tribune

Red Wing students now will be able to attend Minnesota State College Southeast tuition-free. The Red Wing College Promise program, funded by the Jones Family Foundation, will cover all tuition and some expenses beyond what students are able to receive from financial aid.

Tennessee Higher Education Commission outlines new goals

Clarksville Online

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) will work to renew and articulate the value of education in Tennessee and to boost enrollment in higher education and training beyond high school. Specific goals for 2023 include increasing the college-going rate for the high school class of 2023 to at least 60% and increasing adult enrollment in higher education through the Tennessee Reconnect program.

First lady to visit Bates Technical College

KING 5

First Lady Jill Biden’s Puget Sound visit will begin with an appearance at Bates Technical College on Friday. Her appearance at Bates is intended to highlight workforce development programs.

Pennsylvania community colleges to address cybersecurity talent gap

TribLIVE

Six Pennsylvania community colleges will collaborate on a program to enhance STEM and cybersecurity education.