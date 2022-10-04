Cyber bill to fund minority, community college programs

The Hill

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas) introduced a bill on Tuesday that would invest in cybersecurity curriculums in predominantly minority schools and community colleges.

PCC plans to expand veterinary technician program facilities

KGW8

There’s a nationwide shortage of veterinary technicians and Portland Community College is planning to expand its program’s facilities.

Commentary: Raising the bar on accredited colleges

Sanat Ynez Valley News

Given that a fundamental reason the U.S. Department of Education values accreditation is to ensure federal tax dollars are used appropriately, this would be a good time for Congress to strengthen the role of accrediting agencies, writes Kevin Walthers, superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College (California).

New California laws aim to improve college graduation rates

Public News Service

On the last day to sign bills this legislative session, Gov Gavin Newsom approved a slew of measures to improve college graduation rates, particularly for students from low-income communities. One proposal requires community colleges to place more students in transfer-level courses.

