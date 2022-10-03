Community colleges budget for slower recovery from pandemic

WSKG

Community colleges in New York state are still struggling to recover financially from the effects of the pandemic. With Covid-relief funds set to expire at the end of the school year, schools are reassessing their budgets.

TSTC programs elevate students’ potential for future success in manufacturing

MyRGV.com

In observance of Manufacturing Day on Octover 7, Texas State Technical College recognizes its precision machining technology and welding technology programs for ensuring that students receive the hands-on training required for success in the Texas workforce.

Dual-admission program will give community college students an early taste of life at UC

CalMatters

The University of California aims to ease the transition from community college to university with a new dual admission pilot program launching this spring.

Free community college in Virginia for in-demand industries

WSLS

Why a focus on Virginia’s most in-demand industries could be the answer to less student debt.