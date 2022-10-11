Funding roundup

In the city of Moreno Valley, California, the need for childcare far outpaces the available supply. Access to childcare for Moreno Valley College (MVC) students will increase, thanks to a $360,000 Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant from the U.S. Education Department (ED).

The CCAMPIS grant will support Pell-eligible parenting students with free care at MVC’s early childhood education center. The center is licensed to serve 63 children and it operates at capacity most of the year, usually with a waitlist. The grant will increase the number of childcare slots available to low-income student parents, extend operational hours and allow the center to offer a Saturday childcare program.

* * *

A $3 million federal grant will help MiraCosta College increase academic and social supports for Latinx students and better connect their education as a pathway to high-demand careers.

The grants aim to foster a positive, inclusive and identity-safe environment for Latinx and other underserved students. MiraCosta will work to shift the culture of the college to embrace its identity as a Hispanic-serving institution and increase diversity and the cultural competence of the college’s faculty and staff.

“More than 40% of MiraCosta College’s 20,000 students are Latinx, and 53.8% are economically disadvantaged,” said Freddy Ramirez, dean of admissions and student support and Title V project director. “Studies show that Latinx students are less likely to succeed in their classes or complete the courses needed to earn an associate degree. The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the issue, with the enrollment of Latinx students decreasing more than 17% from pre-pandemic times.”

Alabama

Gadsden State Community College will receive a $1.6 million ED grant for its Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program.

This is the third ED grant that Gadsden State has received recently. The college was notified in July that the Upward Bound programs at the Ayers Campus and the Wallace Drive Campus would receive $711,663 collectively over the next year with a commitment for additional funds the following four years.

“The grants are crucial to Gadsden State’s ability to continue providing services to our veterans through VUB and to individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds through Upward Bound,” said Pam Johnson, dean of institutional effectiveness, grants and special projects.

In addition, Gadsden State’s Valley Campus received a $50,000 Alabama Power Foundation grant that it will use for building upgrades and to construct an outdoor classroom for the air conditioning and refrigeration program.

* * *

Wallace State Community College President Vicki Karolewics has accepted the first of four donations from Alabama Rep. Randall Shedd to establish a $100,000 endowed scholarship, which will benefit students in Shedd’s legislative district who are interested in dual-enrollment opportunities at the college.

The scholarship will cover tuition, fees and books and can be renewed if funds are available and if the recipient is in good standing.

Using grant funding, the Wallace State Future Foundation can match a portion of Shedd’s donation and will add $12,500 annually to his pledged donations for a total of $150,000 after four years.

Wallace State President Vicki Karolewics (left) accepts a $25,000 donation from Rep. Randall Shedd. (Photo: Wallace State)

Florida

The Indian River State College (IRSC) Criminal Justice Institute has received $1.5 million in scholarship funding from the Florida Department of Education (FDOE). The funds will help those considering law enforcement careers and planning to attend the college’s law enforcement academy.

FDOE created the Florida Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship Program to help local recruits complete their training.

“Since learning about the $1.5 million award, some 60 recruits have taken advantage of the scholarship program,” said Lisa Deleon, director of IRSC’s Criminal Justice Institute. “We anticipate the number of eligible recruits will increase for the upcoming academy sessions in November, January, March and April. Our goal is to alleviate any financial concerns or hardships that might prevent an individual from their dream of becoming a first responder in the state of Florida.”

Illinois

Richland Community College will expand its nursing programs using a $3.2 million grant from the Decatur Memorial Foundation. The college will use the funds to expand its nursing programs by creating the EnRich Healthcare Program, which will move students through a pathway that includes non-credit and credit programs. Students in the program will be able to earn certificates and associate degrees in nursing, radiologic technology and surgical technology.

Maryland

Frederick Community College (FCC) has received a $350,000 National Science Foundation grant for a new training initiative to address the growing need for skilled cell therapy technicians and flow cytometry technicians.

Flow cytometry is used as an analytical tool for the cell therapy industry to ensure the quality and purity of the cell therapy product. The focus on flow cytometry will make FCC one of the first community colleges in the country to offer education in this innovative technique.

FCC plans to develop a new cell therapy and flow cytometry course and expand and improve recruiting activities.

* * *

Hagerstown Community College (HCC) has received a $490,368 CCAMPIS grant from ED.

With the grant, HCC will uuse a sliding fee scale to prioritize services to low-income student-parents, serving approximately 20 students each year. In addition, using the federal grant, HCC will employ a specialized part-time CCAMPIS advisor to provide intrusive advising to students.

Oregon

Clatsop Community College (CCC) will use a $50,000 state grant to streamline and advance the ease of turning experience into academic credit. With the funding, CCC will hire part-time staff to examine programs and credits at the college and identify and evaluate what prior learning and skills can be documented and transcripted into college credit. The staff will also work to identify and connect with students who may benefit from these efforts.

CCC already offers some prior-learning credentialing, but this grant’s focus is to expand the offerings and streamline the process so students coming in with years of work experience and training receive credit for their knowledge.

Texas

The annual Lee College Foundation Gala returned after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The gala held last month raised nearly $143,000 for student supports.

A portion of the funds will go toward Lee College’s Stu­dent Re­source and Advo­cacy Cen­ter, which pro­vides sup­port for un­met basic needs to stud­ents, such as text­book assist­ance, food, emergency aid and child­care ser­vices.