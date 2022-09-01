A few photos submitted to Community College Daily by colleges that are members of the American Association of Community Colleges.

The Maricopa Community College District in Arizona is the first community college to be featured on the popular college profile program “The College Tour,” which tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. Twenty students from all 10 colleges in the district give their views on attending their college. (Photo: MCCCD)

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Alabama) (right) recently visited Gadsden State Community College’s Ayers Campus, where he learned more about the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education program. It is an earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship-style program that requires students to attend classes twice a week while getting hands-on experience in a local advanced manufacturing facility three days a week. (Photo: Gadsden State)

Kentucky’s Bluegrass Community and Technical College alumna Cagney Coomer was selected as a 2022 Hanna H. Gray Fellow by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. She currently works as a postdoctoral researcher at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College. Coomer is one of 25 researchers selected to receive this honor. The program focuses on recruiting and retaining individuals who are underrepresented in the field of science. (Photo: BCTC)

In Texas, El Paso Community College received 30,400 books to distribute through its library to promote literacy and families reading together. Books were donated through the Molina Foundation’s 2022 Families Learning Together – Book Buddies Initiative, which has a goal to distribute 1.5 million books worth $13 million to nonprofits and community groups across the nation. (Photo: EPCC)

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, (center) with Lorain County Community College Police Academy cadets and LCCC Police Commander Richard Thomas (left) and LCCC President Marcia Ballinger (right). The academy is now a STAR Academy Training Center, the top designation for Ohio police academies. (Photo: LCCC)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) (center) this week visited Central Carolina Community College to learn more about the college, especially its workforce development efforts. (Photo: CCCC)

Staff and volunteers are ready to help students at Queensborough Community College during the first week of fall classes at the New York college. (Photo: QCC)

Joshua DeFreece, who works for Post Consumer Brands, recently received his associate of applied science in manufacturing technology from North Carolina’s Randolph Community College, a certificate in manufacturing technology, a state apprenticeship certificate and a national journey worker credential. The college is starting a new workforce initiative to train unemployed and underemployed adults. (Photo: RCC)

Julia Agron, assistant program coordinator for Holyoke Community College’s Cannabis Education Center, tours Mill Town Agriculture, a cannabis cultivation company in Holyoke, Massachusetts. The college’s center has four career track courses related to the cannabis industry: cultivation assistant, extraction technician, culinary assistant and patient services/retail associate. (Photo: HCC)