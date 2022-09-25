The push for free community college gets a major showing, as hundreds call on Newsom to sign Becker’s SB 893

Almanac News

The bill would enable the district to waive or reduce enrollment fees and expand scholarship programs.

New Connecticut community colleges president, faculty union leader agree: Challenges lie ahead with merger

Connecticut Public Radio

John Maduko, the first permanent president of the newly formed Connecticut State Community College, plans to structure fall visits to each campus as an opportunity to meet with faculty, staff, and community and foundation members.

Fairfield University plans to open nearby 2-year branch campus next fall

Higher Ed Dive

Fairfield Bellarmine will aim to educate students so they can land good jobs or transfer to bachelor’s programs at four-year institutions. It will focus on serving local students between the ages of 18 and 22.

As enrollment drops at traditional universities, technical colleges are seeing more interest

CBS 58

This could be an indication that the future of higher education is shifting to meet the demands of the labor market as schools like Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Community colleges celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

San Diego Union-Tribune

Community colleges in San Diego County are marking Hispanic Heritage Month with events and activities that celebrate the cultures and history of Hispanic Americans.

North Hennepin Community College launches nature immersion class

CCX Media

The Minnesota college partnered with Three Rivers Park District to organize an environmental justice and nature immersion program. The goal of the class is to get students outside and learn about nature.

‘Rise and Thrive’ grant leads to wellness initiative at Lakeland Community College

News-Herald

Lakeland Community College has received a “Rise and Thrive” grant awarded by the state of Ohio through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, officials recently announced.