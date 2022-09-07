MasterClass’s co-founder takes on the community college degree

Wall Street Journal

A new, online-only education model promises associate degrees via prerecorded lectures from experts at Yale, NASA and other prestigious institutions.

PCC part of free tuition program to address Colorado shortage of healthcare workers

Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo Community College is offering five healthcare certificate programs tuition-free through a statewide initiative focused on building Colorado’s healthcare workforce.

Good news for teacher shortage? Revamped OTC intro to teaching class sees enrollment surge

Springfield News-Leader

As problems go, Angela Miller at Ozarks Technical Community College, has an enviable one. Miller, chair of the teacher education program at the Missouri college, experienced an enrollment surge in the revamped and expanded “Orientation to the Teaching Profession” course that she developed.

Commentary: Community college athletes could earn $48 per Instagram post under the right conditions

The Conversation

With all the hype surrounding lucrative endorsement deals for athletes at Division I schools, it’s easy for people to get the impression that players at smaller schools – and community colleges, in particular – could be left behind in what is now known as the “NIL era.”

Enrollment rises at Heartland Community College

WGLT

Enrollment at the Illinois college rose slightly for the new fall term, up 2% percent compared with last year. Enrollment by new students grew more than the overall number, at 6%, with the college reporting its most diverse class ever with minority student enrollment rising by 13%.

A good job market, fewer high school graduates lead to community college enrollment dip

Columbus Dispatch

Across the nation, the number of high school graduates is declining, leading to a continued decline in enrollment across all higher education sectors.

Colleges are in debt, but students pay for it

The Nation

Cuts to public funding have passed universities’ financial burden on to students through rising tuition and fees. Should President Joe Biden cancel campus debt, too?

The unasked question about the student loan bailout: what are colleges responsible for, anyway?

Hechinger Report

Colleges and universities have largely escaped scrutiny over why so many Americans have so much debt from educations that often took longer and cost more than expected, led to jobs that didn’t pay enough to cover their loans or never finished a degree at all.

Commentary: No, Yale is not the answer to economic mobility

Inside Higher Ed

Princeton and Yale are lovely, and they serve a purpose. But if we care at all about the majority of Americans, they’re irrelevant.