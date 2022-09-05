Community colleges: Continuing to ‘meet, serve needs’

News-Herald

Officials from Ohio’s Lakeland and Cuyahoga community colleges detail current programming, growth and prevailing purpose.

Which Oregon community college programs net students the highest pay?

The Oregonian (subscription required)

Some of the highest-earning associate degree holders in Oregon are far above, installing and repairing power lines for Portland General Electric.

Reducing barriers for community college students majoring in psychology

Monitor on Psychology (American Psychology Association)

It is important for universities to examine their transfer policies to make sure capable community college students aren’t inadvertently derailed.

Colleges burn through Covid cash trying to soften inflation for students

Politico

The Education Trust has been advocating for access to SNAP benefits to be expanded, including when it comes to the employment requirements.

They have debt but no degree. Could loan forgiveness send them back to school?

New York Times

A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.

Students begin move-in at Western Technical College residence hall

News8000.com

“We’re back at full capacity in our residence hall community after two years of being at reduced capacity for health and safety guidelines, so there’s definitely a different type of excitement and energy in the building,” said Leah Durnin Hoover, student life coordinator at the Wisconsin two-year college.

ECC launches new center to mentor students of color

Daily-Herald

In Illinois, Elgin Community College has launched a new Center for Undergraduate Research, Innovation and Creativity aimed at helping mentor students of color to realize and manifest their potential.

Central Texas community colleges see increase in fall enrollment

KWTX

Temple College is seeing a 10% increase in full-time fall enrollment compared to last year’s fall semester.

Eastern Gateway Community College files a complaint against the U.S. Department of Education

WTRF

Eastern Gateway students received the news that the Ohio college’s Free College Benefit program, which has been operating for seven years, was not allowed to enroll new students into the program and that current students were able to currently be registered for the fall semester.