Big Sandy Community and Technical College aids flood victims

Daily Independent

The Kentucky college has been heavily involved in flood relief efforts in its community, including establishing a student relief fund to help students in need.

Affordable housing crisis creates another barrier for Maine college students

Portland Press Herald

The first thing Gabriella Santa Cruz did after deciding to enroll at Southern Maine Community College was to find out whether she could live in student housing on campus.

A healthcare crisis was looming: these local colleges in Washington state made sure that would not happen

News Tribune

As many as 5,000 aspiring local nursing assistants were at risk of losing their ability to work.

Virginia Western Community College enrollment increases after years of decline

WDBJ

Virginia Western Community College is predicting a nearly 6% increase in full-time student enrollments.

