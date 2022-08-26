4-year degrees from community colleges? Michigan AG considers the question

A state Republican lawmaker has asked Michigan’s attorney general to give her opinion on whether the Michigan Constitution allows community colleges to grant baccalaureates.

Commentary: TCC bucking trend through its success with student services

Tulsa World

Innovation has made Tulsa Community College successful with its graduation rates. But, imagine what more could be accomplished if state leaders brought investments even to what it was 15 years ago.

Commentary: Canceling debt is a start — but only a start

Inside Higher Ed

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness, while welcome, barely scratches the surface of what’s needed to address higher education affordability and access, writes Jamie Merisotis, president and CEO of Lumina Foundation.

Commentary: How an apathetic high school student became a straight-A college student

QNS

Sara Elashaal wanted to go somewhere with a close-knit community where she could find faculty and staff to help her make decisions about her college journey and guide her along her path — where she wouldn’t feel like a number. She chose LaGuardia Community College.