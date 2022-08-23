As new ocean economy emerges, Santa Monica College, AltaSea at Port of LA ready to dive in

Daily Breeze

Santa Monica College has partnered with AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, a non-profit center devoted to accelerating scientific collaboration and advancing the blue economy through business innovation and job creation, to create a new workforce development program.

Ohio College Comeback program offers former students second chance at finishing degree, debt forgiveness

News 5 Cleveland

Students don’t have to re-enroll at their initial four-year college or community college they previously attended. They can attend any one of the eight universities/community colleges included in the program.

Michigan community colleges ditching remedial courses to keep students enrolled

Bridge Michigan

As of this summer, 24 out of the state’s 28 community colleges had dropped non-credit remedial courses in English, and about half had done the same in math, according to data from the Michigan Community College Association.

Commentary: I am a proud community college graduate and my education led me to success

The Tennessean

Community colleges can be accessible, successful launchpads for one’s education and career. They provide what many of us need most — a way to begin, writes Dennis G. Hall, a former vice provost for research, dean of the graduate school, professor of physics and professor of electrical engineering at Vanderbilt University.