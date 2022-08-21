East Los Angeles College 1st California community college to offer Central American studies program

KABC

East Los Angeles College will become the first community college in California and the nation to offer a Central American studies program.

Commentary: Job seekers with no degrees – but plenty of skills – need and deserve more

The Hill

Simply removing degree requirements won’t automatically lead to greater equity and access for workers of color and others who struggle to find jobs.

North Carolina throws more dollars of aid to community college students, new teachers

WGHP

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that $14.5 million from the Federal Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools funds would be repurposed to help students complete their certifications through financial aid and to provide training and support for new teachers.

In urban districts, a new embrace of CTE programs

Washington Post

A string of states and districts have stepped up their career and technical offerings — or are pledging to do so.

Capital Community College, Whitcraft collaboration creates pipeline into manufacturing

NBC Connecticut

There is a new path to a manufacturing career in Connecticut. It is through a partnership between Capital Community College and Whitcraft, an aircraft parts manufacturer.

Colleges are making tuition free for Native students. Will more students graduate?

Oregon Public Radio

Tribal colleges, of which there are about three dozen nationwide based in Indigenous communities, have historically made tuition cost-effective.